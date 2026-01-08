1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by 1Kosmos. AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by AcuityTec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate
Startups and mid-market companies that need MFA without the overhead of legacy SSO platforms should evaluate AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate for its single API integration across phone PIN, biometric, and knowledge-based methods. The cloud deployment and real-time processing eliminate the on-prem maintenance tax, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms proper identity and access controls are baked in. Skip this if you're an enterprise standardizing on Okta or Azure AD; AcuityTec's strength is filling the gap for teams too small for those platforms but too security-conscious to go passwordless-only.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate: Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Phone 4-digit PIN code authentication via SMS, Knowledge-based authentication with custom security questions, Biometric facial recognition authentication..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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