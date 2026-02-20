AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by i-Sprint Innovations. AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by AcuityTec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate
Startups and mid-market companies that need MFA without the overhead of legacy SSO platforms should evaluate AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate for its single API integration across phone PIN, biometric, and knowledge-based methods. The cloud deployment and real-time processing eliminate the on-prem maintenance tax, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms proper identity and access controls are baked in. Skip this if you're an enterprise standardizing on Okta or Azure AD; AcuityTec's strength is filling the gap for teams too small for those platforms but too security-conscious to go passwordless-only.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate: Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Phone 4-digit PIN code authentication via SMS, Knowledge-based authentication with custom security questions, Biometric facial recognition authentication..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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