AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..

Accops HyID: IAM solution with adaptive MFA, SSO, and contextual access control. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication with OTP, SMS, email, mobile app, and hardware tokens, Biometric authentication with fingerprint and facial recognition including deepfake detection, Single sign-on using SAML, OAuth, and RADIUS protocols..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.