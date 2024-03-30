Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) is a free honeypots & deception tool. Bifrozt-ansible is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running Splunk who want to operationalize honeypot data without building custom parsers should evaluate Acapulco. It transforms raw hpfeeds into clustered attack patterns and visualizations in minutes, cutting the overhead of manual correlation work that most teams skip entirely. The free price point and GitHub availability mean zero procurement friction. Skip this if your honeypots aren't already feeding hpfeeds channels or if you lack Splunk; the tool's value lives entirely within that ecosystem.
Security teams deploying honeypots on existing Ansible infrastructure will appreciate Bifrozt-ansible because it eliminates manual Bifrozt configuration; spinning up deception nodes becomes a standard infrastructure task rather than a separate security project. The tool is free and open-source with straightforward role-based deployment, making it practical for teams already using Ansible for infrastructure automation. Skip this if your honeypots need to run disconnected from your IaC pipeline or if you require vendor support; a six-star GitHub project means you're relying on community maintenance and your own troubleshooting.
A Splunk application that processes honeypot data from hpfeeds channels to generate clustered meta-events and visualizations for security analysis.
An Ansible role that automates the deployment and management of Bifrozt honeypots for network security monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) vs Bifrozt-ansible for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction): A Splunk application that processes honeypot data from hpfeeds channels to generate clustered meta-events and visualizations for security analysis..
Bifrozt-ansible: An Ansible role that automates the deployment and management of Bifrozt honeypots for network security monitoring..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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