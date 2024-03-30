Bifrozt-ansible

Security teams deploying honeypots on existing Ansible infrastructure will appreciate Bifrozt-ansible because it eliminates manual Bifrozt configuration; spinning up deception nodes becomes a standard infrastructure task rather than a separate security project. The tool is free and open-source with straightforward role-based deployment, making it practical for teams already using Ansible for infrastructure automation. Skip this if your honeypots need to run disconnected from your IaC pipeline or if you require vendor support; a six-star GitHub project means you're relying on community maintenance and your own troubleshooting.