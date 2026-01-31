Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Bifrozt-ansible is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Security teams deploying honeypots on existing Ansible infrastructure will appreciate Bifrozt-ansible because it eliminates manual Bifrozt configuration; spinning up deception nodes becomes a standard infrastructure task rather than a separate security project. The tool is free and open-source with straightforward role-based deployment, making it practical for teams already using Ansible for infrastructure automation. Skip this if your honeypots need to run disconnected from your IaC pipeline or if you require vendor support; a six-star GitHub project means you're relying on community maintenance and your own troubleshooting.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
An Ansible role that automates the deployment and management of Bifrozt honeypots for network security monitoring.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs Bifrozt-ansible for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
Bifrozt-ansible: An Ansible role that automates the deployment and management of Bifrozt honeypots for network security monitoring..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox