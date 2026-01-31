Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Bifrozt-ansible is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should adopt ShadowPlex Cloud Security if detecting lateral movement and privilege escalation in cloud identities is your weakest detection layer. Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs means you're live in AWS, Azure, and GCP without touching workloads, and the honeytoken approach catches attackers during reconnaissance when they're still gathering credentials rather than after breach. This tool prioritizes detection and intent capture over response automation, so it's less valuable for teams already confident in their cloud identity monitoring or those expecting the platform to enforce remediation workflows.
Security teams deploying honeypots on existing Ansible infrastructure will appreciate Bifrozt-ansible because it eliminates manual Bifrozt configuration; spinning up deception nodes becomes a standard infrastructure task rather than a separate security project. The tool is free and open-source with straightforward role-based deployment, making it practical for teams already using Ansible for infrastructure automation. Skip this if your honeypots need to run disconnected from your IaC pipeline or if you require vendor support; a six-star GitHub project means you're relying on community maintenance and your own troubleshooting.
AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens
An Ansible role that automates the deployment and management of Bifrozt honeypots for network security monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security vs Bifrozt-ansible for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security: AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP..
Bifrozt-ansible: An Ansible role that automates the deployment and management of Bifrozt honeypots for network security monitoring..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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