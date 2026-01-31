Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.
Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction)
Security teams running Splunk who want to operationalize honeypot data without building custom parsers should evaluate Acapulco. It transforms raw hpfeeds into clustered attack patterns and visualizations in minutes, cutting the overhead of manual correlation work that most teams skip entirely. The free price point and GitHub availability mean zero procurement friction. Skip this if your honeypots aren't already feeding hpfeeds channels or if you lack Splunk; the tool's value lives entirely within that ecosystem.
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
A Splunk application that processes honeypot data from hpfeeds channels to generate clustered meta-events and visualizations for security analysis.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense vs Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..
Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction): A Splunk application that processes honeypot data from hpfeeds channels to generate clustered meta-events and visualizations for security analysis..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox