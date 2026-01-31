Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction)
Security teams running Splunk who want to operationalize honeypot data without building custom parsers should evaluate Acapulco. It transforms raw hpfeeds into clustered attack patterns and visualizations in minutes, cutting the overhead of manual correlation work that most teams skip entirely. The free price point and GitHub availability mean zero procurement friction. Skip this if your honeypots aren't already feeding hpfeeds channels or if you lack Splunk; the tool's value lives entirely within that ecosystem.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
A Splunk application that processes honeypot data from hpfeeds channels to generate clustered meta-events and visualizations for security analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction): A Splunk application that processes honeypot data from hpfeeds channels to generate clustered meta-events and visualizations for security analysis..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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