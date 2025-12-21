Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune: Third-party patch management extension for Microsoft Intune. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Third-party application patch publishing to Microsoft Intune, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with Vulnerability Risk Rating, Pre-tested application update packages..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.