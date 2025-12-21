Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune
Mid-market and enterprise teams already committed to Microsoft Intune will eliminate the biggest gap in that platform: third-party application patching at scale. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune publishes pre-tested updates directly into Intune alongside OS patches, reducing the manual overhead and testing cycles that typically delay non-Microsoft software deployments. The tool addresses NIST PR.PS by automating patch velocity without requiring separate patch infrastructure. This is not the right fit if your organization uses multiple MDM platforms or needs centralized patch orchestration across Intune, SCCM, and on-premises endpoints; Ivanti's value proposition is specifically Intune-native.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
Third-party patch management extension for Microsoft Intune
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune: Third-party patch management extension for Microsoft Intune. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Third-party application patch publishing to Microsoft Intune, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with Vulnerability Risk Rating, Pre-tested application update packages..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute for Chromebooks differentiates with Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune differentiates with Third-party application patch publishing to Microsoft Intune, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with Vulnerability Risk Rating, Pre-tested application update packages.
Absolute for Chromebooks is developed by Absolute. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute for Chromebooks integrates with Google Admin Console, Google Workspace. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune integrates with Microsoft Intune. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Absolute for Chromebooks and Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox