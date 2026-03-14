Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is a commercial mobile device management tool by Augmentt. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing multiple Intune tenants will see immediate ROI from Augmentt Intune Autopilot because it eliminates the repetitive manual configuration work that eats 20+ hours per tenant deployment. The tool ships with pre-built compliance policy baselines and standardized templates that enforce consistent security posture across clients from day one, cutting onboarding friction that typically derails Intune rollouts. This is a narrow fit: skip it if you're a single-tenant enterprise or if your Intune deployment is already mature and stable; the value proposition is almost entirely in acceleration during initial setup.
Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune
Mid-market and enterprise teams already committed to Microsoft Intune will eliminate the biggest gap in that platform: third-party application patching at scale. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune publishes pre-tested updates directly into Intune alongside OS patches, reducing the manual overhead and testing cycles that typically delay non-Microsoft software deployments. The tool addresses NIST PR.PS by automating patch velocity without requiring separate patch infrastructure. This is not the right fit if your organization uses multiple MDM platforms or needs centralized patch orchestration across Intune, SCCM, and on-premises endpoints; Ivanti's value proposition is specifically Intune-native.
Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs.
Third-party patch management extension for Microsoft Intune
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Intune Autopilot vs Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune for your mobile device management needs.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..
Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune: Third-party patch management extension for Microsoft Intune. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Third-party application patch publishing to Microsoft Intune, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with Vulnerability Risk Rating, Pre-tested application update packages..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot differentiates with Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune differentiates with Third-party application patch publishing to Microsoft Intune, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with Vulnerability Risk Rating, Pre-tested application update packages.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is developed by Augmentt. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot integrates with Microsoft Intune, Microsoft 365, Windows Autopilot. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune integrates with Microsoft Intune. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot and Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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