Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Equilibrium Securly: Cloud-based safeguarding solution for schools with web filtering & monitoring. built by Equilibrium Security. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include AI-powered monitoring of social media, emails, and web searches, Cloud-based web filtering with on and off-campus enforcement, Cyberbullying detection using emotional language analysis..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.