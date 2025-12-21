Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. Equilibrium Securly is a commercial mobile device management tool by Equilibrium Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
Schools managing student safety across personal and school devices will get the most from Equilibrium Securly because its 24-hour human safeguarding team actually investigates AI alerts instead of leaving educators to sort signal from noise. The combination of cyberbullying detection via emotional language analysis and self-harm risk flagging covers DE.CM and DE.AE functions that most MDM vendors ignore entirely. Skip this if your district needs traditional device compliance enforcement; Equilibrium Securly is purpose-built for pastoral care, not IT asset management.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
Cloud-based safeguarding solution for schools with web filtering & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs Equilibrium Securly for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
Equilibrium Securly: Cloud-based safeguarding solution for schools with web filtering & monitoring. built by Equilibrium Security. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include AI-powered monitoring of social media, emails, and web searches, Cloud-based web filtering with on and off-campus enforcement, Cyberbullying detection using emotional language analysis..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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