Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. Equilibrium Securly is a commercial mobile device management tool by Equilibrium Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
Schools managing student safety across personal and school devices will get the most from Equilibrium Securly because its 24-hour human safeguarding team actually investigates AI alerts instead of leaving educators to sort signal from noise. The combination of cyberbullying detection via emotional language analysis and self-harm risk flagging covers DE.CM and DE.AE functions that most MDM vendors ignore entirely. Skip this if your district needs traditional device compliance enforcement; Equilibrium Securly is purpose-built for pastoral care, not IT asset management.
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
Cloud-based safeguarding solution for schools with web filtering & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ManageIT vs Equilibrium Securly for your mobile device management needs.
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
Equilibrium Securly: Cloud-based safeguarding solution for schools with web filtering & monitoring. built by Equilibrium Security. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include AI-powered monitoring of social media, emails, and web searches, Cloud-based web filtering with on and off-campus enforcement, Cyberbullying detection using emotional language analysis..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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