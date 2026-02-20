Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..

Equilibrium Securly: Cloud-based safeguarding solution for schools with web filtering & monitoring. built by Equilibrium Security. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include AI-powered monitoring of social media, emails, and web searches, Cloud-based web filtering with on and off-campus enforcement, Cyberbullying detection using emotional language analysis..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.