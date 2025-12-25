Accops HyMobile: MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and digital signages, Multiple enrollment methods including Android Enterprise Zero-touch and Apple DEP, Data Loss Prevention policies with access restrictions..

Equilibrium Securly: Cloud-based safeguarding solution for schools with web filtering & monitoring. built by Equilibrium Security. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include AI-powered monitoring of social media, emails, and web searches, Cloud-based web filtering with on and off-campus enforcement, Cyberbullying detection using emotional language analysis..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.