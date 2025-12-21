Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

CommuniTake IntactMed: OS-hardened cellular terminals for securing connected medical devices in healthcare. built by CommuniTake Technologies. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include OS-embedded security with hardened, Google-free firmware, Built-in antimalware and AI-based threat detection in the OS, Standalone endpoint protection active online and offline..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.