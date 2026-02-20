Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. CommuniTake IntactMed is a commercial mobile device management tool by CommuniTake Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
Enterprise healthcare IT teams managing connected medical devices need IntactMed because its hardened, Google-free firmware eliminates the OS-level attack surface that conventional Android terminals leave exposed to supply chain and persistent threats. The embedded antimalware and offline threat detection address the specific constraint of medical environments where devices operate in air-gapped or intermittently connected zones. Skip this if you need a device management platform that also handles non-medical enterprise mobility; IntactMed is purpose-built for medical device security and doesn't pretend to be a general-purpose MDM replacement.
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
OS-hardened cellular terminals for securing connected medical devices in healthcare.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ManageIT vs CommuniTake IntactMed for your mobile device management needs.
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
CommuniTake IntactMed: OS-hardened cellular terminals for securing connected medical devices in healthcare. built by CommuniTake Technologies. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include OS-embedded security with hardened, Google-free firmware, Built-in antimalware and AI-based threat detection in the OS, Standalone endpoint protection active online and offline..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox