Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA: ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI-powered application segmentation with automated discovery and policy recommendations, User-to-app direct connections without network exposure, Workload-to-workload segmentation across hybrid and multicloud environments..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.