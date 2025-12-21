Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing VPN with zero trust will find Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA most valuable for its application segmentation that actually works without network discovery hell; the AI-powered policy automation cuts weeks of manual access mapping. The workload-to-workload segmentation across hybrid and multicloud environments maps directly to NIST PR.AA identity controls, and the inline Layer 7 inspection prevents the access-granted-now-exploited-later scenario that plagues simpler ZTNA deployments. Skip this if you need the strictest on-premises-only architecture or lack the hybrid infrastructure to justify the complexity; pure network microsegmentation tools will do less and cost less.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA: ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI-powered application segmentation with automated discovery and policy recommendations, User-to-app direct connections without network exposure, Workload-to-workload segmentation across hybrid and multicloud environments..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA differentiates with AI-powered application segmentation with automated discovery and policy recommendations, User-to-app direct connections without network exposure, Workload-to-workload segmentation across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover Remote Access, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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