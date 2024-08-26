Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..

Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA: ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI-powered application segmentation with automated discovery and policy recommendations, User-to-app direct connections without network exposure, Workload-to-workload segmentation across hybrid and multicloud environments..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.