Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Enterprise Application Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing VPN with zero trust will find Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA most valuable for its application segmentation that actually works without network discovery hell; the AI-powered policy automation cuts weeks of manual access mapping. The workload-to-workload segmentation across hybrid and multicloud environments maps directly to NIST PR.AA identity controls, and the inline Layer 7 inspection prevents the access-granted-now-exploited-later scenario that plagues simpler ZTNA deployments. Skip this if you need the strictest on-premises-only architecture or lack the hybrid infrastructure to justify the complexity; pure network microsegmentation tools will do less and cost less.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA for your zero trust network access needs.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA: ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI-powered application segmentation with automated discovery and policy recommendations, User-to-app direct connections without network exposure, Workload-to-workload segmentation across hybrid and multicloud environments..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA differentiates with AI-powered application segmentation with automated discovery and policy recommendations, User-to-app direct connections without network exposure, Workload-to-workload segmentation across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is developed by Akamai. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access integrates with Akamai MFA, Akamai Secure Internet Access, Akamai App & API Protector, Google, Ping and 6 more. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA integrates with AWS, Azure. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access and Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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