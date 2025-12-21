Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Zero Secure Remote Access: ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access. built by Zero Networks. Core capabilities include Port concealment with no open ports on internet, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Identity-based access control with custom policies..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.