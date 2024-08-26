Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. Zero Secure Remote Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Zero Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Enterprise Application Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs Zero Secure Remote Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
Zero Secure Remote Access: ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access. built by Zero Networks. Core capabilities include Port concealment with no open ports on internet, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Identity-based access control with custom policies..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access. Zero Secure Remote Access differentiates with Port concealment with no open ports on internet, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Identity-based access control with custom policies.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is developed by Akamai. Zero Secure Remote Access is developed by Zero Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access and Zero Secure Remote Access serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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