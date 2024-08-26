Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..

Zero Secure Remote Access: ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access. built by Zero Networks. Core capabilities include Port concealment with no open ports on internet, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Identity-based access control with custom policies..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.