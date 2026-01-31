Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. Zero Secure Remote Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Zero Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs Zero Secure Remote Access for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
Zero Secure Remote Access: ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access. built by Zero Networks. Core capabilities include Port concealment with no open ports on internet, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Identity-based access control with custom policies..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Device Trust differentiates with Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks. Zero Secure Remote Access differentiates with Port concealment with no open ports on internet, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Identity-based access control with custom policies.
1Password Device Trust is developed by 1Password. Zero Secure Remote Access is developed by Zero Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Device Trust and Zero Secure Remote Access serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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