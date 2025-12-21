Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Xage Secure Remote Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Xage Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams managing critical infrastructure will benefit most from Xage Secure Remote Access because it applies zero trust down to individual operational assets like PLCs and RTUs, not just network perimeters. The distributed security fabric with asset-level access control and tamper-proof audit logs directly addresses NIST PR.AA (identity and access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring), the two functions that matter most when a compromised credentials can shut down production. Skip this if your OT environment is air-gapped already or if you need a tool that also handles IT asset management; Xage is deliberately OT-focused.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Zero Trust remote access solution for OT and cyber-physical systems
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Xage Secure Remote Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Xage Secure Remote Access: Zero Trust remote access solution for OT and cyber-physical systems. built by Xage Security. Core capabilities include Zero Trust access control down to individual OT assets (PLCs, RTUs, HMIs), Distributed security fabric with distributed password vaulting, Agentless browser-based and desktop application access..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Xage Secure Remote Access differentiates with Zero Trust access control down to individual OT assets (PLCs, RTUs, HMIs), Distributed security fabric with distributed password vaulting, Agentless browser-based and desktop application access.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Xage Secure Remote Access is developed by Xage Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Xage Secure Remote Access serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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