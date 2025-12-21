Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Xage Secure Remote Access: Zero Trust remote access solution for OT and cyber-physical systems. built by Xage Security. Core capabilities include Zero Trust access control down to individual OT assets (PLCs, RTUs, HMIs), Distributed security fabric with distributed password vaulting, Agentless browser-based and desktop application access..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.