Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..

Xage Secure Remote Access: Zero Trust remote access solution for OT and cyber-physical systems. built by Xage Security. Core capabilities include Zero Trust access control down to individual OT assets (PLCs, RTUs, HMIs), Distributed security fabric with distributed password vaulting, Agentless browser-based and desktop application access..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.