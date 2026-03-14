Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. Xage Secure Remote Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Xage Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams managing critical infrastructure will benefit most from Xage Secure Remote Access because it applies zero trust down to individual operational assets like PLCs and RTUs, not just network perimeters. The distributed security fabric with asset-level access control and tamper-proof audit logs directly addresses NIST PR.AA (identity and access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring), the two functions that matter most when a compromised credentials can shut down production. Skip this if your OT environment is air-gapped already or if you need a tool that also handles IT asset management; Xage is deliberately OT-focused.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
Zero Trust remote access solution for OT and cyber-physical systems
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Common questions about comparing Agilicus vs Xage Secure Remote Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
Xage Secure Remote Access: Zero Trust remote access solution for OT and cyber-physical systems. built by Xage Security. Core capabilities include Zero Trust access control down to individual OT assets (PLCs, RTUs, HMIs), Distributed security fabric with distributed password vaulting, Agentless browser-based and desktop application access..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agilicus differentiates with Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers. Xage Secure Remote Access differentiates with Zero Trust access control down to individual OT assets (PLCs, RTUs, HMIs), Distributed security fabric with distributed password vaulting, Agentless browser-based and desktop application access.
Agilicus is developed by Agilicus. Xage Secure Remote Access is developed by Xage Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agilicus and Xage Secure Remote Access serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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