Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Illumio Zero Trust Security is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Illumio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Illumio Zero Trust Security because microsegmentation actually stops lateral movement where network segmentation alone fails. The platform covers three critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions,identity management, infrastructure resilience, and continuous monitoring,which means you're not just preventing breach spread but catching what gets through. Skip this if your environment is mostly SaaS-first with minimal on-premises workloads; Illumio's strength is taming sprawling hybrid and multi-cloud setups where traditional perimeter controls don't apply.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and endpoint protection
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Illumio Zero Trust Security for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Illumio Zero Trust Security: Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and endpoint protection. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Microsegmentation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Real-time visibility and risk prioritization (Illumio Insights), Workload isolation and segmentation (Illumio Segmentation)..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Illumio Zero Trust Security differentiates with Microsegmentation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Real-time visibility and risk prioritization (Illumio Insights), Workload isolation and segmentation (Illumio Segmentation).
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Illumio Zero Trust Security is developed by Illumio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Illumio Zero Trust Security serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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