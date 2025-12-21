Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Illumio Zero Trust Security: Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and endpoint protection. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Microsegmentation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Real-time visibility and risk prioritization (Illumio Insights), Workload isolation and segmentation (Illumio Segmentation)..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.