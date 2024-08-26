Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. Illumio Zero Trust Security is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Illumio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Enterprise Application Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Illumio Zero Trust Security because microsegmentation actually stops lateral movement where network segmentation alone fails. The platform covers three critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions,identity management, infrastructure resilience, and continuous monitoring,which means you're not just preventing breach spread but catching what gets through. Skip this if your environment is mostly SaaS-first with minimal on-premises workloads; Illumio's strength is taming sprawling hybrid and multi-cloud setups where traditional perimeter controls don't apply.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and endpoint protection
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs Illumio Zero Trust Security for your zero trust network access needs.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
Illumio Zero Trust Security: Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and endpoint protection. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Microsegmentation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Real-time visibility and risk prioritization (Illumio Insights), Workload isolation and segmentation (Illumio Segmentation)..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access. Illumio Zero Trust Security differentiates with Microsegmentation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Real-time visibility and risk prioritization (Illumio Insights), Workload isolation and segmentation (Illumio Segmentation).
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is developed by Akamai. Illumio Zero Trust Security is developed by Illumio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access and Illumio Zero Trust Security serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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