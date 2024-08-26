Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..

Illumio Zero Trust Security: Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and endpoint protection. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Microsegmentation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Real-time visibility and risk prioritization (Illumio Insights), Workload isolation and segmentation (Illumio Segmentation)..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.