6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR): Virtualized routing software suite for CSPs, MNOs, and enterprises. built by 6WIND. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include IP/MPLS routing, IPsec VPN, Carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT)..

Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.