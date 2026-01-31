6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) is a commercial vpn tool by 6WIND. Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise carriers need 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) if your routing infrastructure must run across bare metal, VMs, and containers without ripping out legacy systems. The tool handles IPsec VPN, CGNAT, and L3/L4 filtering in a single software stack that deploys on x86 and ARM, which matters when your network spans incompatible hardware generations. Skip this if you're a cloud-native shop expecting container-first tooling; VSR is built for operators managing hybrid physical-virtual networks, not startups standardizing on Kubernetes alone.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Virtualized routing software suite for CSPs, MNOs, and enterprises
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
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Common questions about comparing 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) vs Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for your vpn needs.
6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR): Virtualized routing software suite for CSPs, MNOs, and enterprises. built by 6WIND. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include IP/MPLS routing, IPsec VPN, Carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT)..
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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