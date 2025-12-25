Accops HyLite is a commercial vpn tool by Accops. Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams needing browser-based remote access without deploying fat clients will find Accops HyLite's HTML5 delivery model cuts both deployment friction and attack surface compared to traditional VPN appliances. The driverless printing and low-bandwidth optimization matter in distributed setups where connection quality varies, and multi-factor authentication plus device entry control map cleanly to NIST PR.AA identity controls. Skip this if you need full endpoint detection or network segmentation beyond access control; HyLite is a remote delivery tool, not a zero-trust platform.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
HTML5 browser-based remote access to virtual desktops and applications
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
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Common questions about comparing Accops HyLite vs Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for your vpn needs.
Accops HyLite: HTML5 browser-based remote access to virtual desktops and applications. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include HTML5 browser-based access without client installation, Multi-factor authentication, Device entry control..
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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