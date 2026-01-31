Mid-market and enterprise carriers need 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) if your routing infrastructure must run across bare metal, VMs, and containers without ripping out legacy systems. The tool handles IPsec VPN, CGNAT, and L3/L4 filtering in a single software stack that deploys on x86 and ARM, which matters when your network spans incompatible hardware generations. Skip this if you're a cloud-native shop expecting container-first tooling; VSR is built for operators managing hybrid physical-virtual networks, not startups standardizing on Kubernetes alone.