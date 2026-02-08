ACRA EDGE is a commercial vpn tool by Valarian Technologies. Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams operating in disconnected or contested environments need ACRA EDGE for its ability to run complete communications infrastructure on isolated hardware without reliance on cloud connectivity or external dependencies. The on-premises, self-contained deployment model directly addresses NIST PR.IR requirements for infrastructure resilience while eliminating the attack surface that comes with centralized backends. Skip this if your organization needs integration with existing enterprise authentication systems or expects vendor-managed updates; ACRA EDGE's forward-deployed model trades operational convenience for physical control and zero-trace operation.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Mobile edge deployment platform for secure comms in forward-deployed environments
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
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Common questions about comparing ACRA EDGE vs Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for your vpn needs.
ACRA EDGE: Mobile edge deployment platform for secure comms in forward-deployed environments. built by Valarian Technologies. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Self-contained infrastructure operation, Mobile deployment capability, Physical data control..
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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