6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) is a commercial vpn tool by 6WIND. ACRA EDGE is a commercial vpn tool by Valarian Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise carriers need 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) if your routing infrastructure must run across bare metal, VMs, and containers without ripping out legacy systems. The tool handles IPsec VPN, CGNAT, and L3/L4 filtering in a single software stack that deploys on x86 and ARM, which matters when your network spans incompatible hardware generations. Skip this if you're a cloud-native shop expecting container-first tooling; VSR is built for operators managing hybrid physical-virtual networks, not startups standardizing on Kubernetes alone.
Enterprise security teams operating in disconnected or contested environments need ACRA EDGE for its ability to run complete communications infrastructure on isolated hardware without reliance on cloud connectivity or external dependencies. The on-premises, self-contained deployment model directly addresses NIST PR.IR requirements for infrastructure resilience while eliminating the attack surface that comes with centralized backends. Skip this if your organization needs integration with existing enterprise authentication systems or expects vendor-managed updates; ACRA EDGE's forward-deployed model trades operational convenience for physical control and zero-trace operation.
Virtualized routing software suite for CSPs, MNOs, and enterprises
Mobile edge deployment platform for secure comms in forward-deployed environments
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Common questions about comparing 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) vs ACRA EDGE for your vpn needs.
6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR): Virtualized routing software suite for CSPs, MNOs, and enterprises. built by 6WIND. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include IP/MPLS routing, IPsec VPN, Carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT)..
ACRA EDGE: Mobile edge deployment platform for secure comms in forward-deployed environments. built by Valarian Technologies. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Self-contained infrastructure operation, Mobile deployment capability, Physical data control..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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