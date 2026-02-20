Armour Communications Desktop is a commercial vpn tool by Armour Communications. Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need licensed endpoint encryption without infrastructure overhead should evaluate Armour Communications Desktop for its Windows 10 native deployment and trial-first purchasing model. The vendor's NIST CSF 2.0 coverage in Identity Management and Access Control reflects a deliberate focus on authentication enforcement rather than detection or response capabilities. Skip this if you're managing heterogeneous OS environments or expect deep integration with your existing EDR stack; this is a purpose-built communications client, not a platform play.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Licensed secure communications desktop app for Windows 10.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
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Common questions about comparing Armour Communications Desktop vs Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for your vpn needs.
Armour Communications Desktop: Licensed secure communications desktop app for Windows 10. built by Armour Communications. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include License-activated secure communications, Windows 10 desktop client, Trial access available on request..
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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