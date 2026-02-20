Armour Communications Desktop: Licensed secure communications desktop app for Windows 10. built by Armour Communications. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include License-activated secure communications, Windows 10 desktop client, Trial access available on request..

Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.