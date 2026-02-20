5ironCyber is a commercial managed detection and response tool by 5ironCyber. AISI SOC is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AISI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and smaller enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick 5ironCyber for its US-based 24/7 operations center that actually investigates and contains threats rather than just alerting on them. The vendor covers four of five NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident mitigation through active containment. Skip this if you need a platform that also handles recovery and forensics at the depth required for heavily regulated industries; 5ironCyber prioritizes stopping the attack over post-incident investigation.
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house SOC capacity should use AISI SOC for its fixed-cost managed detection model that eliminates the hiring and burnout problem; the dedicated Service Delivery Manager per client means you're not a ticket in a queue at a faceless tier-one provider. The vendor's 58-person team and France-based operation signal they're focused on analyst quality over volume scaling. Skip this if your organization has already built a strong internal detection function or needs the investigation depth that comes with forensics-heavy incident response; AISI's strength is catching what's happening in real time, not necessarily reconstructing complex breach timelines after the fact.
24/7 managed SOC providing threat detection, investigation, and response.
Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response.
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Common questions about comparing 5ironCyber vs AISI SOC for your managed detection and response needs.
5ironCyber: 24/7 managed SOC providing threat detection, investigation, and response. built by 5ironCyber. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 US-based Security Operations Center (SOC), Real-time threat detection using threat intelligence, automation, and machine learning, Cross-platform threat investigation and correlation..
AISI SOC: Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous information system monitoring, Threat detection and alert processing by SOC analysts, Root cause analysis and incident risk evaluation..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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