11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by 11:11 Systems. 5ironCyber is a commercial managed detection and response tool by 5ironCyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house security operations will find 11:11 Extended Detection & Response most valuable for its managed model, which pairs Trend Micro's detection engine with 11:11's 24/7 analyst team handling triage and response. The service covers four of five core NIST RS incident response functions, meaning your team gets investigation and mitigation support built in rather than alerts you have to act on alone. Skip this if you're enterprise-scale with mature SOC staff already in place; the managed wrapper adds cost that larger teams won't justify when they're staffed to operate detection tools independently.
Mid-market and smaller enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick 5ironCyber for its US-based 24/7 operations center that actually investigates and contains threats rather than just alerting on them. The vendor covers four of five NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident mitigation through active containment. Skip this if you need a platform that also handles recovery and forensics at the depth required for heavily regulated industries; 5ironCyber prioritizes stopping the attack over post-incident investigation.
Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response.
24/7 managed SOC providing threat detection, investigation, and response.
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Common questions about comparing 11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) vs 5ironCyber for your managed detection and response needs.
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR): Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response. built by 11:11 Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI-driven threat analysis combined with human security expertise, Multilayered protection across organizational infrastructure..
5ironCyber: 24/7 managed SOC providing threat detection, investigation, and response. built by 5ironCyber. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 US-based Security Operations Center (SOC), Real-time threat detection using threat intelligence, automation, and machine learning, Cross-platform threat investigation and correlation..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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