Ackcent Resilient MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Ackcent. AISI SOC is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AISI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated 24/7 SOC capacity should evaluate Ackcent Resilient MDR for its managed incident response layer; most competitors offer detection-heavy services, but Ackcent explicitly maps response and mitigation workflows to NIST RS.MA and RS.MI, meaning you're outsourcing investigation and containment, not just alerts. The European vendor's one-year log retention and multi-cloud correlation across AWS, Azure, and GCP handle hybrid environments that pure EDR struggles with. Skip this if your organization needs a tightly integrated single-vendor platform; Ackcent requires willingness to orchestrate integrations across your existing stack.
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house SOC capacity should use AISI SOC for its fixed-cost managed detection model that eliminates the hiring and burnout problem; the dedicated Service Delivery Manager per client means you're not a ticket in a queue at a faceless tier-one provider. The vendor's 58-person team and France-based operation signal they're focused on analyst quality over volume scaling. Skip this if your organization has already built a strong internal detection function or needs the investigation depth that comes with forensics-heavy incident response; AISI's strength is catching what's happening in real time, not necessarily reconstructing complex breach timelines after the fact.
24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response
Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response.
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Common questions about comparing Ackcent Resilient MDR vs AISI SOC for your managed detection and response needs.
Ackcent Resilient MDR: 24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed detection and response, AI-powered threat detection, Custom use cases based on business risks..
AISI SOC: Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous information system monitoring, Threat detection and alert processing by SOC analysts, Root cause analysis and incident risk evaluation..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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