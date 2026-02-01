24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..

5ironCyber: 24/7 managed SOC providing threat detection, investigation, and response. built by 5ironCyber. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 US-based Security Operations Center (SOC), Real-time threat detection using threat intelligence, automation, and machine learning, Cross-platform threat investigation and correlation..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.