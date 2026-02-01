24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..

AISI SOC: Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous information system monitoring, Threat detection and alert processing by SOC analysts, Root cause analysis and incident risk evaluation..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.