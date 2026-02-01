24x7 MDR (Sophos) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by IntraLAN. AISI SOC is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AISI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need threat hunting and incident response outsourced entirely should consider 24x7 MDR (Sophos); the service prioritizes detection and analysis over your team doing the heavy lifting, with around-the-clock analysts triaging Sophos platform alerts and conducting investigations under NIST RS.AN. The cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead, which matters if your SOC is understaffed or nonexistent. Skip this if you have mature internal analysts who prefer owning the investigation workflow or if you need deep integration with non-Sophos endpoints; you'll be paying for a managed service when you don't need one.
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house SOC capacity should use AISI SOC for its fixed-cost managed detection model that eliminates the hiring and burnout problem; the dedicated Service Delivery Manager per client means you're not a ticket in a queue at a faceless tier-one provider. The vendor's 58-person team and France-based operation signal they're focused on analyst quality over volume scaling. Skip this if your organization has already built a strong internal detection function or needs the investigation depth that comes with forensics-heavy incident response; AISI's strength is catching what's happening in real time, not necessarily reconstructing complex breach timelines after the fact.
24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform
Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response.
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Common questions about comparing 24x7 MDR (Sophos) vs AISI SOC for your managed detection and response needs.
24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..
AISI SOC: Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous information system monitoring, Threat detection and alert processing by SOC analysts, Root cause analysis and incident risk evaluation..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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