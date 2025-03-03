42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security: Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse. built by Akto. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Data exfiltration protection, Model abuse risk identification..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.