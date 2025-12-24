42Crunch API Audit is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. 42Crunch API Security Platform is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Audit to catch security gaps before code reaches production; its 300+ checks against OpenAPI contracts surface misconfigurations that static code analysis and WAFs typically miss entirely. The tool integrates directly into GitHub Actions and VS Code workflows, meaning security issues land in the developer's IDE rather than creating a separate audit queue weeks later. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on OpenAPI specs or if you need runtime API monitoring and threat detection; 42Crunch is a design-phase tool, not a request-level firewall.
42Crunch API Security Platform
Security teams building APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Security Platform to catch BOLA and BFLA vulnerabilities before runtime, which most DAST tools miss because they don't understand OpenAPI contracts. The platform scores high on PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) by enforcing schemas at runtime without proxying traffic through 42Crunch's infrastructure, meaning your data stays in your control. This isn't the right fit if your API footprint is small or static; the value compounds when you're shipping dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need automated scanning in CI/CD plus real-time request blocking.
API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Audit vs 42Crunch API Security Platform for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..
42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox