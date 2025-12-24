42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..

42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.