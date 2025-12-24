42Crunch API Scan is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. 42Crunch API Security Platform is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping APIs built on OpenAPI specs need 42Crunch API Scan to catch contract violations and injection flaws before production; its real traffic simulation finds what static analysis misses. The tool covers OWASP API Security Top 10 issues and integrates directly into VS Code and GitHub Actions, meaning security checks happen at commit time, not weeks later in a separate scan cycle. Skip this if your APIs aren't documented in OpenAPI format or if you need broader web application scanning beyond API endpoints; 42Crunch is deliberately API-focused, which is exactly why it works.
42Crunch API Security Platform
Security teams building APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Security Platform to catch BOLA and BFLA vulnerabilities before runtime, which most DAST tools miss because they don't understand OpenAPI contracts. The platform scores high on PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) by enforcing schemas at runtime without proxying traffic through 42Crunch's infrastructure, meaning your data stays in your control. This isn't the right fit if your API footprint is small or static; the value compounds when you're shipping dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need automated scanning in CI/CD plus real-time request blocking.
Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Scan vs 42Crunch API Security Platform for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..
42Crunch API Security Platform: Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include API Audit for security scoring and remediation guidance, API Scan for dynamic vulnerability testing and OpenAPI contract conformance, IDE integration for API security testing..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox