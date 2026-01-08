360 Privacy 360 Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Alethea Artemis is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Alethea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and legal teams protecting C-suite executives need 360 Privacy 360 Services because it combines continuous data broker monitoring with threat actor intelligence, a pairing most competitors skip entirely. The service covers deep web and dark web scanning alongside removal from 500+ aggregator platforms, and operates under FTC and FCRA compliance, meaning your legal and privacy teams can actually act on findings without exposure. Skip this if your concern is employee device security or internal data loss; 360 Privacy 360 Services is built exclusively for external reputation and personal safety threats to high-profile individuals.
Security and communications teams defending against coordinated disinformation campaigns will find Alethea Artemis uniquely valuable for its narrative origination detection and coordination clustering across alternative platforms that mainstream monitoring misses. The platform's strength in NIST DE.CM and DE.AE reflects a tool built for real-time anomaly hunting rather than post-incident forensics. Skip this if your priority is purely internal credential or endpoint defense; Artemis is explicitly built for external threat surface visibility, not traditional IT security.
Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives
AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Services vs Alethea Artemis for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..
Alethea Artemis: AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops. built by Alethea. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Narrative origination detection — identifies where a narrative first emerged online, Machine learning-based narrative clustering and breakdown for situational awareness, Coordination detection — identifies clusters of accounts showing signs of coordinated inauthentic behavior..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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