360 Privacy 360 Defend is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. 360 Privacy 360 Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting executive-level personal data will find 360 Privacy 360 Defend's strength in its managed removal and dark web surveillance; the vendor's human-led verification model catches data broker deletions that automated-only services miss. Coverage spans ID.AM asset identification and DE.CM continuous monitoring across hundreds of sources with real-time doxxing alerts, backed by audit-ready reporting. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident response or if you need coverage for employee-wide data exposure rather than targeted executive protection.
Enterprise security and legal teams protecting C-suite executives need 360 Privacy 360 Services because it combines continuous data broker monitoring with threat actor intelligence, a pairing most competitors skip entirely. The service covers deep web and dark web scanning alongside removal from 500+ aggregator platforms, and operates under FTC and FCRA compliance, meaning your legal and privacy teams can actually act on findings without exposure. Skip this if your concern is employee device security or internal data loss; 360 Privacy 360 Services is built exclusively for external reputation and personal safety threats to high-profile individuals.
Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring
Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Defend vs 360 Privacy 360 Services for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..
360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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