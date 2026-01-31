1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..

1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.