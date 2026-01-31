1Password Passkeys is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. 1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs 1Password Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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