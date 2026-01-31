1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.