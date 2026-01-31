Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. Proton Pass is a free password management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Teams managing passwords across distributed or privacy-conscious workforces will find Proton Pass valuable for its zero-knowledge architecture; your credential data stays encrypted end-to-end even from Proton itself, which matters in regulated industries where data residency audits are common. The free tier removes procurement friction for pilots, and the integration with Proton Mail and VPN creates a self-contained ecosystem if you're already in that stack. Skip this if you need tight enterprise directory sync, advanced threat intelligence on breached credentials, or the kind of audit logging that Fortune 500 procurement demands.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
E2E encrypted password manager with email aliases & dark web monitoring.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Proton Pass for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Proton Pass: E2E encrypted password manager with email aliases & dark web monitoring. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted password storage and autofill, Hide-my-email alias generation, Dark web monitoring and breach alerts..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. Proton Pass differentiates with End-to-end encrypted password storage and autofill, Hide-my-email alias generation, Dark web monitoring and breach alerts.
1Password Passkeys and Proton Pass serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Password Management, Authentication. Key differences: 1Password Passkeys is Commercial while Proton Pass is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox