1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. 1Password Passkeys is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition
MSPs managing credentials across dozens of client accounts need a console that doesn't force them to toggle between instances, and 1Password Enterprise MSP Edition delivers that with direct multi-client access and technician-level permission controls built in. The zero-knowledge encryption and audit trail capabilities align directly with NIST PR.AA and PR.DS requirements, giving you compliance documentation that actually sticks during client audits. Skip this if you're a single-tenant enterprise or a small firm with fewer than five client relationships; the MSP-specific pricing and workflows will feel like overhead for your use case.
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition vs 1Password Passkeys for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox