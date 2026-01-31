Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Proton Pass is a free password management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition
MSPs managing credentials across dozens of client accounts need a console that doesn't force them to toggle between instances, and 1Password Enterprise MSP Edition delivers that with direct multi-client access and technician-level permission controls built in. The zero-knowledge encryption and audit trail capabilities align directly with NIST PR.AA and PR.DS requirements, giving you compliance documentation that actually sticks during client audits. Skip this if you're a single-tenant enterprise or a small firm with fewer than five client relationships; the MSP-specific pricing and workflows will feel like overhead for your use case.
Teams managing passwords across distributed or privacy-conscious workforces will find Proton Pass valuable for its zero-knowledge architecture; your credential data stays encrypted end-to-end even from Proton itself, which matters in regulated industries where data residency audits are common. The free tier removes procurement friction for pilots, and the integration with Proton Mail and VPN creates a self-contained ecosystem if you're already in that stack. Skip this if you need tight enterprise directory sync, advanced threat intelligence on breached credentials, or the kind of audit logging that Fortune 500 procurement demands.
Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts
E2E encrypted password manager with email aliases & dark web monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition vs Proton Pass for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..
Proton Pass: E2E encrypted password manager with email aliases & dark web monitoring. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted password storage and autofill, Hide-my-email alias generation, Dark web monitoring and breach alerts..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition differentiates with Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification. Proton Pass differentiates with End-to-end encrypted password storage and autofill, Hide-my-email alias generation, Dark web monitoring and breach alerts.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition and Proton Pass serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, MFA. Key differences: 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is Commercial while Proton Pass is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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