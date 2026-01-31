Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Proton Pass is a free password management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Teams managing passwords across distributed or privacy-conscious workforces will find Proton Pass valuable for its zero-knowledge architecture; your credential data stays encrypted end-to-end even from Proton itself, which matters in regulated industries where data residency audits are common. The free tier removes procurement friction for pilots, and the integration with Proton Mail and VPN creates a self-contained ecosystem if you're already in that stack. Skip this if you need tight enterprise directory sync, advanced threat intelligence on breached credentials, or the kind of audit logging that Fortune 500 procurement demands.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
E2E encrypted password manager with email aliases & dark web monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs Proton Pass for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
Proton Pass: E2E encrypted password manager with email aliases & dark web monitoring. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted password storage and autofill, Hide-my-email alias generation, Dark web monitoring and breach alerts..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. Proton Pass differentiates with End-to-end encrypted password storage and autofill, Hide-my-email alias generation, Dark web monitoring and breach alerts.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and Proton Pass serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Key differences: 1Password Enterprise Password Manager is Commercial while Proton Pass is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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