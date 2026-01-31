Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

Cyera Identity Access

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity noise will find real value in Cyera Identity Access because it actually separates signal from signal by correlating identity risk across humans, service accounts, and third-party access against your actual sensitive data footprint. The tool scores across PR.AA, ID.AM, and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles the full loop from discovery through continuous monitoring; the built-in policy engine and data access analysis by user, time, and location eliminate the guesswork in identity investigations. Skip this if your org treats IAM and data governance as separate problems or lacks the data classification foundation that makes Cyera Identity Access actually useful.