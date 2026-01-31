Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. Cyera Identity Access is a commercial data access governance tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity noise will find real value in Cyera Identity Access because it actually separates signal from signal by correlating identity risk across humans, service accounts, and third-party access against your actual sensitive data footprint. The tool scores across PR.AA, ID.AM, and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles the full loop from discovery through continuous monitoring; the built-in policy engine and data access analysis by user, time, and location eliminate the guesswork in identity investigations. Skip this if your org treats IAM and data governance as separate problems or lacks the data classification foundation that makes Cyera Identity Access actually useful.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Identity access mgmt module for securing sensitive data access
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Cyera Identity Access for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
Cyera Identity Access: Identity access mgmt module for securing sensitive data access. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Unified visibility into human and non-human identity access to sensitive data, Identity risk detection for MFA, weak passwords, stale users, and ghost users, Identity Access Explorer investigation dashboard..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. Cyera Identity Access is developed by Cyera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and Cyera Identity Access serve similar Access Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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