1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..

8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.