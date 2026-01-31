1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 1Password. 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection for your identity threat detection and response needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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