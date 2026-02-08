8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Cyera Identity Access: Identity access mgmt module for securing sensitive data access. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Unified visibility into human and non-human identity access to sensitive data, Identity risk detection for MFA, weak passwords, stale users, and ghost users, Identity Access Explorer investigation dashboard..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.