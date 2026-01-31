1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 1Password. Akamai Account Protector is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Akamai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against credential abuse and account takeover should pick Akamai Account Protector for its device and network profiling that catches anomalies before login completes, not after. Its real-time risk scoring across the entire account lifecycle, combined with edge-native mitigation, means you're blocking threats at velocity rather than investigating them in logs afterward. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or deep integration with your existing identity platform; Account Protector is built for prevention and speeds past most ITDR tools on the detect-and-stop cycle.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Akamai Account Protector for your identity threat detection and response needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..
Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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